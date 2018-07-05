Hell in the Harbour returning to Bayfront Park

The fourth annual Hell in the Harbour will be held Aug. 18 at Hamilton’s Bayfront Park.

The obstacle course race is a 6.5-kilometre course set along the harbourfront with military-inspired obstacles.

Participants of all fitness levels also raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

Over the past two years, Hamilton residents have raised $145,000 for Special Olympics Ontario.