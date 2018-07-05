Canada
Hell in the Harbour returning to Bayfront Park

Hamilton Police Chief Eric Girt competes in the annual Hell in the Harbour event.

The fourth annual Hell in the Harbour will be held Aug. 18 at Hamilton’s Bayfront Park.

The obstacle course race is a 6.5-kilometre course set along the harbourfront with military-inspired obstacles.

Participants of all fitness levels also raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

Over the past two years, Hamilton residents have raised $145,000 for Special Olympics Ontario.

