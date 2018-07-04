Westville, N.S. house fire that claimed lives of woman, son not suspicious: police

Police in Westville, N.S. say they do not suspect foul play in a house fire that claimed the lives of an elderly woman and her son.

The fire broke out just after midnight on Sunday, July 1 on South Main Street.

Three fire departments responded to the blaze, with 34 firefighters on scene until after 3 a.m.

Westville police, who were assisted by the RCMP, say they discovered two people and three family pets had perished in the fire.

The victims have been identified as Pennual Louise Duggan, 84, and her 56-year-old son Carl Allan Crawford.

“The investigation is still underway but we have no reason at this time to believe it’s a suspicious fire,” Chief Donald Hussher of the Westville Police Service told Global News.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is working to identify the cause of the fire, but there is no exact determination yet.

The investigation continues.