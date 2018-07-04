RCMP investigating report of woman forced into vehicle in Cole Harbour

Halifax District RCMP are investigating whether a woman was forcibly dragged into a vehicle by a man in Cole Harbour on Tuesday night.

RCMP say it was reported that the man forced the woman into a car on Flying Cloud Drive just after 10 p.m., and was last seen heading towards Gregory Drive.

Police have not been able to locate the vehicle, the suspect or the victim.

The suspect is described as a black man, 20 to 30 years old, five-feet-eight-inches to five-feet-10-inches tall, with a thin build He was wearing dark clothing.

The victim is described as a white woman, about 18 to 20 years old, with blond hair. She was wearing a white tank top.

RCMP are looking for a dark-coloured four-door vehicle with brake lights that light up the whole back of the vehicle. It is possibly a Dodge Charger or Dodge Dart.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity in the area on the night of July 3 is asked to call Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.