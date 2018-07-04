Looking for a place to keep cool during the heat wave?

With a heat warning in effect and humidex values expected to reach more than 40°C, Montrealers are scrambling for ways to keep cool.
6 deaths confirmed in connection to Montreal heat wave
Stores across the city are selling out of air conditioners, pools are filling to capacity, and the public health department says many are at risk.
The City of Montreal hopped into action, sending first-responders door-to-door to check on the city’s most vulnerable and distributing thousands of litres of water.
What do you do if you just need to cool off?
Head on over to one of the city’s many public air-conditioned spaces.
Map of public air-conditioned spaces in Montreal as of July 2018
City of Montréal
Most public facilities and sports complexes are air-conditioned, providing a great place to bring the family and have some fun while you keep cool. If you’re a fan of books or want to get the kids reading this summer, most of this list consists of libraries.
Here are some key spots in the city:
West Island
- Pierrefonds Cultural Centre – 13850 Boul Gouin O, Pierrefonds, QC H8Z 1X7
- Pointe-Claire Public Library – 100 Douglas-Shand Ave, Pointe-Claire, QC H9R 4V1
- Dollard-des-Ormeaux Civic Centre – 12001 Salaberry Blvd, Dollard-Des Ormeaux, QC H9B 2A7
- Beaconsfield Library & Beaconsfield Arena – 303 Beaconsfield Boulevard, Beaconsfield, Quebec H9W 4A7
- Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Public Library – 40 Saint-Pierre St, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, QC H9X 1X9
- Sarto-Desnoyers Civic Centre – 1335 Lakeshore Dr, Dorval, QC H9S 2E5
- St. Raphael Sports Complex – 750 Jacques Bizard Blvd, L’Île-Bizard, QC H9C 2Y2
West End
- Quartier Cavendish – 5800 Cavendish Blvd, Côte Saint-Luc, QC H4W 2T5
- Hampstead Park Community Centre – 30 Lyncroft St, Hampstead, QC H3X 3E3
- Centre Sportif Côte-des-Neiges – 4880 Ave Van Horne, Montreal, QC H3W 1J3
- NDG Library – 3755 Rue Botrel, Montréal, QC H4A 3G8
- Saint-Pierre Library – 183 Rue des Érables, Lachine, QC H8R 1B1
- Verdun Library – 5955 Bannantyne Ave, Verdun, QC H4H 1H6
- Saint-Raymond Community Centre – 5600 Upper Lachine Rd, Montreal, QC H4A 2A6
Central
- YMCA Centre-Ville – 1440 Stanley St, Montreal, QC H3A 1P7
- Sports Center in Little Burgundy – 1825 Notre-Dame St W, Montreal, QC H3J 2Y4
- Elgar Community Centre (Nun’s Island) – 260 Rue Elgar, Verdun, QC H3E 1C9
- Westmount Public Library and Victoria Hall – 4574 Sherbrooke St W, Westmount, QC H3Z 1G1
- Association sportive et communautaire du Centre-Sud – 2093 Visitation St, Montreal, QC H2L 3C9
- Library of Plateau-Mont-Royal – 465 Mont-Royal Ave E, Montreal, QC H2J 1W3
- YMCA du Parc – 5550 Av du Parc, Montréal, QC H2V 4H1
North End
- T.M.R. Recreation Centre – 60 Roosevelt Ave, Mount Royal, QC H3R 1Z4
- Centre William-Hingston – 419 Rue Saint Roch, Montréal, QC H3N 1K2
- Lajeunesse Recreation Centre – 7378 Rue Lajeunesse, Montréal, QC H2R 2H8
- Cartierville Library – 5900 Rue de Salaberry, Montréal, QC H4J 1J8
- De Salaberry Library – 4170 Rue de Salaberry, Montréal, QC H4J 1H1
- Ahuntsic Library – 10300 Rue Lajeunesse, Montréal, QC H3L 2E5
- Yves-Ryan Library – 4740 Rue de Charleroi, Montréal-Nord, QC H1H 1V2
East End
- Rosemont Library – 3131 Rosemont Blvd, Montreal, QC H1Y 1M4
- Maisonneuve Library – 4120 Ontario St E, Montreal, QC H1V 1J9
- Da Vinci Centre & Saint-Leonard Library – 8420 Boulevard Lacordaire, Saint-Léonard, QC H1R 3G5
- Galeries d’Anjou – 7999 Boulevard des Galeries-d’Anjou, Montréal, QC H1M 1W9
- RDP Community Centre & Library – 9140 Boulevard Perras, Montréal, QC H1E 7E4
- Roussin Community Centre – 12125 Notre-Dame St E, Montreal, QC H1B 2Y9
- Pointe-aux-Trembles Cultural Centre – 14001 Notre-Dame St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1A 1T9
Even if you spend your day in the A/C, hydration is crucial.
Here are a few ways to avoid getting ill in the summer heat:
- Drink plenty of water, even before you feel thirsty,
- Limit alcohol intake,
- Stay in the shade when possible,
- Cut back on activities that require effort,
- Wear a hat and sunscreen,
- Wear lightweight clothing, preferably made of cotton, to allow sweat evaporation,
- Elderly people should avoid going out, especially if they are on medication.
If you think you are suffering from heat-related illness:
- Seek shelter or a cool place, rest and drink water,
- If possible, use a fan to create air movement,
- Use blinds or shades to filter direct sunlight.
