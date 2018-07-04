Looking for a place to keep cool during the heat wave?

With a heat warning in effect and humidex values expected to reach more than 40°C, Montrealers are scrambling for ways to keep cool.

Stores across the city are selling out of air conditioners, pools are filling to capacity, and the public health department says many are at risk.

The City of Montreal hopped into action, sending first-responders door-to-door to check on the city’s most vulnerable and distributing thousands of litres of water.

What do you do if you just need to cool off?

Head on over to one of the city’s many public air-conditioned spaces.

Most public facilities and sports complexes are air-conditioned, providing a great place to bring the family and have some fun while you keep cool. If you’re a fan of books or want to get the kids reading this summer, most of this list consists of libraries.

Here are some key spots in the city:

West Island

West End

Central

North End

East End

Even if you spend your day in the A/C, hydration is crucial.

Here are a few ways to avoid getting ill in the summer heat:

Drink plenty of water, even before you feel thirsty,

Limit alcohol intake,

Stay in the shade when possible,

Cut back on activities that require effort,

Wear a hat and sunscreen,

Wear lightweight clothing, preferably made of cotton, to allow sweat evaporation,

Elderly people should avoid going out, especially if they are on medication.

If you think you are suffering from heat-related illness: