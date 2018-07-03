Alleged Fallen Saints leader sentenced for organized crime offence

The alleged president of the Fallen Saints Motorcycle Club received a 15-month sentence Tuesday, resulting from Project Forseti – a drugs and organized crime investigation in Saskatoon.

The judge accepted a joint submission put forward by the Crown and defence, addressing one count of assault and one count of recruiting for a criminal organization.

READ MORE: Project Forseti

In October, Mark Nowakowski, 48, pleaded guilty to the charges, which date back to 2014.

He was one of 14 people arrested during Project Forseti, which included police raids on 18 locations in January 2015. Officers seized guns, cash, and large quantities of drugs.

As part of his sentence, Nowakowski is subject to a 10-year firearm prohibition, a DNA order, and $400 victim surcharge.