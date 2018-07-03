Calgary Stampede makes subtle security changes for 2018

The Calgary Stampede is bringing in new security measures for the event that kicks off on Friday but most people probably won’t notice them.

The Stampede will run for 10 days and during that time the exhibitions grounds will become the equivalent to Alberta’s third-largest city.

Tom Sampson, chief of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency, says the threat level for a terrorist attack isn’t expected to rise above the medium that is in place across Canada right now.

But he says there are concrete planters blocking the main entrances to Stampede Park to thwart any attempted vehicle attack.

The Stampede also has hundreds of video cameras throughout the exhibition grounds.

A Stampede spokesman says metal detectors and wand detectors will also be used, but visitors won’t find the quick scans will pose much of a delay.