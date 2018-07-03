Portland Winterhawks’ leading scorer lands contract with Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Skyler McKenzie to a three-year, entry-level contract worth $2,225,100.

McKenzie, 20, led the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks in goals in 2017-2018, scoring 47 times in 72 games. He also had 40 assists to finish the season with a total of 87 points.

McKenzie joined the AHL’s Manitoba Moose for three playoff games last year after the Winterhawks were eliminated from the post-season. He scored his first professional goal against the Grand Rapids Griffins in the third game of Manitoba’s opening-round series win.

The Jets selected McKenzie in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL Draft.