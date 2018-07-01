Winnipeg Sports

July 1, 2018

Winnipeg Jets sign goaltender Laurent Brossoit

By Global News

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit is now a part of the Winnipeg Jets organization.

The Winnipeg Jets have bolstered their goaltending depth following the trade of Steve Mason on Saturday.

On Sunday – the first day of free agency across the NHL – the Jets signed goaltender Laurent Brossoit to a one-year contract worth an average annual value of $650,000.

The 25-year-old played in 14 games with the Edmonton Oilers last season, posting a 3-7-1 record. He also played in 29 AHL games with the Bakersfield Condors, going 15-10-1 with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.

Brossoit, a native of Port Alberni, B.C., was originally drafted by the Calgary Flames in the sixth round of the 2011 NHL Draft.

The Jets dealt Mason to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, who then placed him on buyout waivers.

Veteran forward Paul Stastny also won’t be returning to the Jets as he signed with the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

