Eskimos running back named CFL Player of the Week

The Edmonton Eskimos’ C.J. Cable has been recognized for his performance against the B.C. Lions last Friday.

The running back was named CFL Player of the Week on Tuesday after rushing for 165 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries in the 41-22 win against the Lions.

It was Cable’s first 100-yard rushing game of the season and set a career high for the sixth-year CFL player.

The CFL players of the week are chosen by a panel who send their selections to the league’s head office.

The Eskimos are 2-1 on the season and visit the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday.