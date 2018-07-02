Lethbridge city councillor frustrated after finding trash, animal remains steps away from park

A Lethbridge city councillor was walking his dog near Pavan Park on Canada Day when he came across a large pile of garbage sitting on top of a coulee along his regular route.

“It’s just unbelievably ridiculous,” said Rob Miyashiro.

“My first reaction was anger. Like what the hell are people doing? And then we saw the deer carcass – what remained of it.”

And a horrible weekend to the lowlife POS who used our coulees as a dump! More work to do this than to use our recycling centres and/or the landfill! But then they wouldn't be able to get away with hunting out of season…as evidenced by the deer head with spine attached 2/2 pic.twitter.com/mUSBIqLEyh — Rob Miyashiro (@RobMiyashiro1) July 1, 2018

He believes the person or people who left the rubbish would’ve had to know about the area due to is being a couple of hundred metres away from the nearest paved road.

“This was premeditated. It was people that knew this area and they pretty much had to come here during the day or when there is light because it’s a very difficult drive to get to this spot.”

Miyashiro said he’s at a bit lost as to how so much garbage was found at the top of the coulee considering it could’ve been dumped at the nearby landfill for free on Saturday.

“I believe it’s because they had no other means to get rid of that carcass. I think they thought this was the best idea or the easiest idea I guess,” he said.

Miyashiro said he reported the animal to provincial authorities.

Global News contacted Alberta Environment and Parks about the incident, but they said they would be unable to provide a response until Tuesday.

The ministry also noted the incident falls between them and the Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General as the animal was likely poached out of season.

Burbridge Farms Ltd. owns the property and noted many people dump on their land.

Burbridge Farms Ltd. owns the property. Farm manager says they deal with a lot of trash. Minimum of three people dumping on their land every month and sometimes multiple times per week. Notes it's a hassle for landfill staff or the company to deal with #yql #lethbridge — Kyle Benning (@KBBenning) July 2, 2018

The farm manager said it happens at least three times a month – and in some cases happens several times a week.

Koos Wysbeek noted either the company or someone from the landfill has to come clean up the mess.

Miyashiro said some people don’t realize it, but leaving garbage comes at a price.

“There is always a cost to this and people don’t realize this is a cost to somebody. Cost to the taxpayer, it has a cost to the government and someone has to clean it up.”

Lethbridge’s city bylaw reads anyone caught illegally dumping garbage can be fined up to $500.