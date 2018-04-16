Two year camera pilot project on illegal dumping shows mixed results: city report

Photos from 2016 show piles of garbage, building materials and furniture scattered in spots around the city from people dumping illegally.

After those photos were taken, the city installed high resolution cameras at key spots around Winnipeg known for illegal dumping.

On Monday at city hall, a report was presented reflecting on the camera pilot project — and the results are mixed.

“Some areas continue to be impacted by illegal dumping while others have seen no further illegal dumping and/or have led to charges,” states the report.

A total of 103 investigations were launched from what the cameras captured. About 33 per cent of them led to enforcement results, with $16,800 in fines issued across 34 cases. Fifteen investigations are still active.

A total of seven people were convicted while nine other people opted to make an early payment option of $9,000 each.

“Capturing illegal dumping on camera, with good video of photo evidence generally secures a conviction. So if we’re going to court we’re going to be successful,” Winston Yee, Manager of Community Bylaw Enforcement Services said.

City councellor Cindy Gilroy for the Daniel McIntyre ward, said the pilot project showed good results in her ward.

“It’s something that is an issue in my own area so of course seeing that we are stopping illegal dumping is really, really important to me. Another thing is that we did hear different that there was activity that was also stopping, like prostitution and illegal activities so anytime that we can kind of stop unsafe stuff from going on in our community I think is a positive thing for Winnipeg.”

Yee said there are many alternatives to illegally dumping.

“There are legitimate means to get rid of bulky waste garbage it’s easier to call 311 and we will pick it up at the curb,” he said.

Yee also said there will be a report coming out to possibly expand the camera pilot project or at least sustain it.

“First and foremost we purchased the cameras so the city owns it and we will continue to use it. But in our report we did recommend going back to council with a long term sustainability plan. So we do have the cameras, we will continue using those but if there’s any sense of expanding it that would be the direction of council.”

The cost for the cameras was $54,000. There was no additional labour costs for the pilot project.