Canadian killed in explosion in Mexican resort city of Cabo San Lucas

A Canadian has been killed in an explosion in the Mexican resort city of Cabo San Lucas.

Global Affairs Canada said it was providing assistance to the family, and that consular officials were in contact with Mexican authorities to gather more details.

READ MORE: Killings continue but travel agents keep selling trips to Cancun

Authorities are withholding the identity of the victim due to privacy considerations.

The circumstances surrounding the explosion are unclear at this time.

Follow @Kalvapalle