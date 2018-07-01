Canada
July 1, 2018 10:09 pm
Updated: July 1, 2018 10:13 pm

Canadian killed in explosion in Mexican resort city of Cabo San Lucas

By and Global News

The Santa Maria beach, between Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo, area known as Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico.

DeAgostini/Getty Images
A Canadian has been killed in an explosion in the Mexican resort city of Cabo San Lucas.

Global Affairs Canada said it was providing assistance to the family, and that consular officials were in contact with Mexican authorities to gather more details.

Authorities are withholding the identity of the victim due to privacy considerations.

The circumstances surrounding the explosion are unclear at this time.

