OPP search for missing 59-year-old last seen near Strathroy

The Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police are appealing to public for assistance in their search for a missing 59-year-old man who was last seen near Strathroy.

Brian Speers of Middlsex Centre was reported missing on Saturday around 9:30 p.m.

Police said Speers was last seen riding his mountain bike in an area north east of Strathroy. Police were not able to provide a colour for the bike.

Speers is described as white, stands at 6’1″ and weighs 185 pounds. He has blue eyes and is mostly bald with the exception of some grey and white hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt.

READ MORE: https://globalnews.ca/news/4306538/thai-cave-missing-boys-coach-rescuers/

Police added that Speers has been reported missing in the past.

Police said they are appealing to public to watch for Speers due to the current heat event affecting much of southwestern Ontario.

Anyone with information about Speers’ whereabouts is urged to contact Middlesex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).