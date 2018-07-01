Golden eagle back up and flying after being fished out of Atlantic Ocean in May

A bird of prey that is rarely seen in Nova Scotia is back up and flying after it was plunked out of the Atlantic Ocean by lobster fisherman in May.

The Cobequid Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre has been caring for the Golden Eagle since it was rescued off the coast of Seal Island, about three kilometers into the ocean.

“The ocean is not a good place for an eagle to be,” Murdo Messer, co-founder of the centre in Hilden, N.S., told Global News on Sunday.

Messer says an x-ray taken soon after the bird arrived at their facility showed the eagle had a fractured shoulder blade — preventing it from flying.

In order to allow the the eagle to rest and heal, it has been kept in a small and isolated enclosure. It wasn’t until this week that the centre felt they’d let the bird stretch its wings.

“We weren’t 100 per cent certain,” said Messer.

“But he came out like a rocket and could fly perfectly well.”

Messer says the centre will give the eagle a few more days to recover and build up its muscles before releasing the bird of prey.

Since the species is normally found in western Canada and United States, Messer says the bird “will have to find his own way west” once he’s released.

The Cobequid Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre is a non-profit organization and Messer says they are accepting donations to help rehibilitate the animals in their care. You can find out more information about the rehab on their website.