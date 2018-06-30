Politics
June 30, 2018 6:04 pm
Updated: June 30, 2018 6:15 pm

Registration begins for potential Winnipeg city councillors

By Global News

Several current city councillors are seeking re-election.

File Image / Global News
Candidates hoping to attain a city council seat in Winnipeg this fall officially began registering on Saturday.

Candidates have until Sept. 18 to register, with the civic election in Winnipeg scheduled for Oct. 24.

As of late Saturday afternoon, there were 13 registered city councillor candidates, including incumbents Cindy Gilroy, Matt Allard, Scott Gillingham, Brian Mayes and Janice Lukes.

There are 15 wards in the city.

READ MORE: Wyatt and Pagtakhan will not seek re-election to Winnipeg council

October’s election is set to feature some interesting races across the city.

The Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry ward will be up for grabs for the first time in two decades after longtime councillor Jenny Gerbasi announced that she is retiring.

There are also six registered mayoral candidates hoping to unseat Mayor Brian Bowman.

READ MORE: Winnipeg city councillor wants voters to decide on opening of Portage and Main

School trustees will also be voted in on election day.

A full list of all candidates is available on the city’s website.

Candidates can register in-person at city hall.

