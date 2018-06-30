Winnipeg Jets offload Steve Mason’s contract to try to re-sign Paul Stastny

The Winnipeg Jets have made a big move to free up cap space ahead of the opening of NHL free agency.

The Jets sent goaltender Steve Mason, restricted free agent forward Joel Armia and two draft picks to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for blue-line prospect Simon Bourque.

More importantly, the trade erases Mason’s $4.1 million salary from the books, freeing up space to help re-sign Paul Stastny.

The unrestricted free agent centre was shipped to Winnipeg from St. Louis at the trade deadline and immediately found chemistry between Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers.

Stastny had 13 points in 19 regular season games with the Jets and added 15 points in 17 playoff games.

Mason appeared in 13 games with the Jets, struggling with injuries all year.

Bourque was picked in the 6th round of the 2015 draft by the Canadiens, playing 46 games with the team’s AHL affiliate in Laval.

The Jets have just over $28 million in cap space heading into free agency. On top of Stastny, GM Kevin Cheveldayoff also has his hands full with re-signing a number of young restricted free agents: Connor Hellebuyck, Jacob Trouba, Josh Morrissey, Tucker Poolman, Adam Lowry and Brandon Tanev all need contracts.