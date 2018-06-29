Sports
June 29, 2018 11:35 pm

Hamilton Tiger-Cats top CFL East Division after impressive win over Blue Bombers

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton quarterback Jeremiah Masoli looks for a receiver during fourth quarter CFL action between the Ticats and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Hamilton, Ontario on Friday, June 29, 2018.

CFL Photo - Geoff Robins
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are on a roll.

Jeremiah Masoli threw for 369 yards and a touchdown to lead Hamilton to a dominating 31-17 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Friday night.

The Ticats not only won their home opening game, their second consecutive win propelled the team to a 2-1 record this season and sole possession of first place in the East Division. It also marks the first time since 2016 that Hamilton is above .500.

Masoli completed 31 of 41 passes and threw for over 300 yards for the eighth straight game. That ties Montreal’s Anthony Calvillo (2012) and Edmonton’s Mike Reilly (2015-16) for second most in CFL history. Montreal’s Sam Etcheverry (1956) and Saskatchewan’s Kent Austin (1991) are tied for first all-time with nine in a row.

Masoli’s lone touchdown toss was a 25-yard strike to Terrence Toliver that gave the Ticats a 28-10 lead over Winnipeg midway through the third quarter. It was Toliver’s first major since 2016 after the receiver suffered a torn ACL in the 2017 season opener in Toronto.

READ MORE: Masoli leads Ticats to dominating win over Eskimos

Burlington’s Mercer Timmis scored two touchdowns, from one and four yards, and fellow Canadian running back Sean Thomas Erlington rushed 11 times for 92 yards,

Hamilton’s Lirim Hajrullahu kicked four field goals from 17, 26, 42 and 50 yards while the defence held Blue Bombers rookie quarterback Chris Streveler to 146 passing yards.

Streveler ran five times for 55 yards and a 15 yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, and Canadian tailback Andrew Harris had 66 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Tiger-Cats next play July 5 in Saskatchewan.

