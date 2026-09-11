Mathieu Betts signs one-year deal with Lions

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VANCOUVER – Two-time CFL most outstanding defensive player Mathieu Betts has signed a one-year contract extension with the B.C. Lions, keeping the star defensive lineman from hitting free agency.

The 31-year-old Montreal native was selected in the first round (third overall) of the 2019 CFL draft by the Edmonton Elks. He spent two seasons with Edmonton before joining the Lions as a free agent ahead of the 2022 season.

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In 2023, Betts recorded a franchise-record 18 sacks to go with 44 defensive tackles, three tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles.

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The defensive lineman capped the season by earning his first CFL most outstanding defensive player award and parlayed that success into a contract with the NFL’s Detroit Lions.

Following his release during Detroit’s training camp, Betts returned to Vancouver and racked up 13 tackles, two sacks and an interception return touchdown over the final seven games of 2024.

Betts made history last season, becoming the first Canadian to win the CFL’s most outstanding defensive player award twice after leading the league with 15 sacks and adding 42 defensive tackles. He also became the first player in more than three decades to record nine sacks over a three-game span.

Betts earned All-CFL and West Division All-CFL honours in 2023 and 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2026.