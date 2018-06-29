Kayla Bourque, pet-killer who fantasized about killing homeless people, plans Surrey move

Kayla Bourque, the 28-year-old who killed two family pets and admitted to fantasies about killing homeless people, plans to move from New Westminster to Surrey, B.C.’s Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General announced Friday.

Bourque, a former student at Simon Fraser University (SFU), has a history of offending both people and animals violently, the ministry said.

She’s considered a “high risk violent offender” and she’s subject to 43 court-ordered conditions.

They include not being outside her residence between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., except for medical emergencies and unless she has the permission of a probation officer.

She can’t contact or associate with anyone under the age of 18, possess pornography, access social media or discuss topics such as “violence, gore or other deviant interests.” among other conditions.

Bourque’s prospective move to Surrey wasn’t welcome news for Mayor Linda Hepner.

“I am very concerned,” she said.

“I really don’t think she belongs here. And our community has been tested to its core over these last several weeks, and this certainly in my mind does not help.”

Bourque was convicted of killing animals and causing unnecessary pain and suffering to animals in 2009.

Three years later, she was found guilty of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose; charges of possesing child pornography were stayed.

She received a one-month jail sentence and three years of probation.

In 2013, she was the subject of a public warning after her release from jail.

At the time, Rob Gordon, then-head of SFU’s criminology department, said the university called police after a student told a teaching assistant that Bourque had talked about her crimes.

The student said she also may have discussed her fantasy of killing a homeless person.

“She expressed an interest in harming other people,” Gordon said.

Bourque was granted unescorted day trips in 2016; she was living in New Westminster at that time.

She’s described as being 5’4″ tall and weighing 210 lbs.

She has brown eyes and brown hair.