Circle Drive northbound overpass at 33rd undergoing major repairs

A busy overpass in Saskatoon will be shut down for over two months this summer for rehabilitation work.

Major repairs on the northbound Circle Drive overpass at 33rd Street West will start following the Canada Day long weekend and drivers can expect delays.

“Beginning on July 3, drivers heading northbound on Circle Drive can expect delays at 33rd Street, especially during the weekday morning peak times, as traffic will be reduced to one lane,” Todd Grabowski, the city’s manager of asset preservation for bridges, said in a statement.

Roughly 20,000 vehicles go over the northbound overpass daily. Southbound traffic will not be affected.

The city said adjustments will be made to traffic signals at the 33rd Street off ramp to accommodate an expected increase in drivers looking for alternative routes.

The needed work was identified during an inspection.

“The northbound structure over 33rd Street was built in the 1990s,” Grabowski said.

“During the city’s annual deck testing program, we could see that it is at an age where proactive work is necessary to ensure it continues to serve its purpose for years to come.”

Crews will be removing the asphalt to make repairs to the deck and expansion joints before the overpass is resurfaced.

The work is expected to take two and half months to complete barring unforeseen circumstances.