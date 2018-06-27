Saskatoon to remove concrete barrier on Clarence at Glasgow Street

A concrete barrier that was causing drivers in the Avalon neighbourhood to reroute their commute is being removed.

Area residents had raised concerns drivers were now going through three different school zones.

Saskatoon city council voted unanimously Monday evening to immediately remove a concrete barrier on Clarence Avenue at Glasgow Street.

READ MORE: Avalon residents petition for removal of concrete barrier due to traffic concerns

It still doesn’t resolve why the barrier was put there in the first place – to reduce traffic flows onto Glasgow.

The barrier was installed by the city in October 2017 to combat increased traffic flows and speeding on Glasgow.

Those living in the area say there is more work to be done.

“There’s a speeding issue in the school zones on Wilson that needs to be dealt with and the Glasgow traffic issue has to be resolved somehow,” Angela Strand, president of the Avalon Community Association, told Global News.

“I’m happy to hear that city council is still willing to keep that door open and find a solution for the residents of Glasgow and I hope that there can be a solution to their problem that makes everybody happy.”

READ MORE: City, police reminding Saskatoon drivers about work zone safety

The issue will now go back to administration for further study and recommendations.

Two possible solutions that will be looked at are speed bumps and automated speed enforcement measures.

-With files from Meaghan Craig