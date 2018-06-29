Search underway for missing aircraft with two passengers aboard between Merritt and Hope
The Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) is searching between Merritt and Hope, B.C. for a missing Cessna 182 with two people on board.
The search was activated at around 11 a.m. on Thursday for the small plane that departed from Calgary two hours earlier.
It was flying a route to Kelowna to Hope to Boundary Bay with a planned landing in Nanaimo.
JRCC Victoria has dispatched a helicopter looking for any sign of the plane.
Current weather conditions in the area are hampering search efforts, with low-lying clouds and rain in the region.
JRCC Victoria is working with both the RCMP and Ground Search and Rescue (G-SAR) in Hope.
