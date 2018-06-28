Jarrod Ramos identified as suspect in Annapolis newspaper shooting that killed 5

Jarrod Ramos, 38, has been identified as the gunman who opened fire on the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland., on Thursday afternoon, killing five and injuring several others.

Police currently have a male, white suspect in his late 30s in custody, though his name has not been officially released. However, senior officials have confirmed to several news sources, that the suspect in custody is Ramos of Laurel, Maryland.

READ MORE: Capital Gazette was specifically targeted in shooting that killed 5, injured others

He appears to be the same individual who brought a defamation claim against the newspaper in 2012, after a 2011 column by a then-Capital reporter about Ramos’ guilty plea to criminal harassment ran in the paper.

The lawsuit was dismissed by Prince George’s Circuit Court Judge Maureen M. Lamasney in 2013, saying the article was based on public records, a post on the Capital Gazette website claims, though Ramos’ relationship to the paper has not been confirmed.

According to acting police chief Bill Krampf, the gunman was specifically targeting the newspaper and looked for victims as he entered the building. His motive is still unclear, though police are in the process of securing search warrants and securing the suspect’s residence.

“This person was prepared today,” said Krampf. “He was prepared to shoot people; his intent was to cause harm.” Police said a shotgun was used in the incident.

READ MORE: Annapolis reporter’s chilling tweets describe moments after Capital Gazette shooting

The shooter entered the building with an improvised explosive device made of canisters of smoke grenades. While threats were sent to the newspaper, it’s still unconfirmed whether they were from the gunman.

The gunman is believed to have used a shotgun, according to a U.S. official who was briefed on the investigation but not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity. In addition, the gunman was not carrying any identification, authorities said.

The shooting — which came amid months of verbal and online attacks on the “fake news media” from politicians and others from President Donald Trump on down — prompted New York City police to immediately tighten security at news organizations in the nation’s media capital.

At the White House, spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said, “There is no room for violence, and we stick by that. Violence is never tolerated in any form, no matter whom it is against.”

READ MORE: Capital Gazette to publish newspapers on Friday despite shooting in its offices

Despite the Thursday afternoon shooting, reporters with the paper have confirmed that they will publish a newspaper Friday morning.

More to come.

-With files from the Associated Press.