Crown seeks prison sentence for Quebec construction mogul Tony Accurso
The Crown is seeking a five-year sentence for a Quebec construction mogul found guilty on fraud and corruption charges.
They also want Tony Accurso to pay $1.6 million back to the City of Laval.
The prosecution is making its case at Accurso’s sentencing hearing today in a courtroom north of Montreal.
On Monday, a jury found Accurso guilty on five charges including fraud and corruption after deliberating for seven days.
Accurso was tried on charges in connection with a municipal corruption scheme involving former Laval mayor Gilles Vaillancourt that took place between 1996 and 2010.
The kickback scheme involved construction contracts doled out by the city.
