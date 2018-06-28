Crime
June 28, 2018 11:37 am

Crown seeks prison sentence for Quebec construction mogul Tony Accurso

By The Canadian Press

Former construction magnate Tony Accurso was charged in connection with a municipal corruption scheme involving former Laval mayor Gilles Vaillancourt.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
A A

The Crown is seeking a five-year sentence for a Quebec construction mogul found guilty on fraud and corruption charges.

They also want Tony Accurso to pay $1.6 million back to the City of Laval.

READ MORE: Quebec construction mogul Tony Accurso found guilty of fraud, other charges

Story continues below

The prosecution is making its case at Accurso’s sentencing hearing today in a courtroom north of Montreal.

On Monday, a jury found Accurso guilty on five charges including fraud and corruption after deliberating for seven days.

READ MORE: Jury acquits Quebec construction mogul Tony Accurso of breach of trust

Accurso was tried on charges in connection with a municipal corruption scheme involving former Laval mayor Gilles Vaillancourt that took place between 1996 and 2010.

The kickback scheme involved construction contracts doled out by the city.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Fraud
Gilles Vaillancourt
Laval
Quebec construction
Quebec Corruption
Tony Accurso

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News