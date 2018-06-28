Crown seeks prison sentence for Quebec construction mogul Tony Accurso

The Crown is seeking a five-year sentence for a Quebec construction mogul found guilty on fraud and corruption charges.

They also want Tony Accurso to pay $1.6 million back to the City of Laval.

READ MORE: Quebec construction mogul Tony Accurso found guilty of fraud, other charges

The prosecution is making its case at Accurso’s sentencing hearing today in a courtroom north of Montreal.

On Monday, a jury found Accurso guilty on five charges including fraud and corruption after deliberating for seven days.

READ MORE: Jury acquits Quebec construction mogul Tony Accurso of breach of trust

Accurso was tried on charges in connection with a municipal corruption scheme involving former Laval mayor Gilles Vaillancourt that took place between 1996 and 2010.

The kickback scheme involved construction contracts doled out by the city.