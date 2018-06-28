Peterborough and Lindsay hospitals propose integration into single hospital network

Hospitals in Peterborough and Lindsay have declared their intention to integrate into a single hospital network with two sites.

Recently, the Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC) and Ross Memorial Hospital submitted a joint directional plan to the Central East Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) for the proposed integration.

READ MORE: Peterborough Regional Health Centre, Ross Memorial Hospital exploring integration opportunities

In March, the Central East LHIN passed a motion directing the hospital to explore opportunities for integration including the delivery of clinical and front-line services, back-office functions, leadership and governance. The same motion directed the development of a joint directional pan to guide the formal process between the two organizations.

“A final decision has not been made, and the proposed integration is subject to ongoing due diligence, stakeholder engagement and approvals by the Boards of both RMH and PRHC; by the Board of Directors of the Central East LHIN; and by the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care,” the hospitals stated in a joint press release on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Central East LHIN board passed a motion for the hospitals to now launch extensive community engagement and garner stakeholder feedback and present their results by Sept. 28.

“For the next two months, we’ll continue to move forward with the formal process of thoroughly exploring the benefits and risks of integration,” stated Dr. Bert Lauwers, Ross Memorial Hospital president and CEO.

“This process will be done in good faith, with the best interests of our patients in mind, and will include extensive consultations with our internal, community and regional stakeholders.”

READ MORE: Province provides nearly $7M to tackle wait times at Peterborough Regional Health Centre

The Directional Plan outlines the conditions, business objectives, direction and steps for the integration proposal which will be reviewed by the hospitals’ boards and the Central East LHIN.

.@PRHC1 and @RossMemorial set to launch extensive stakeholder and public engagement following submission of joint Directional Plan to @CentralEastLHIN, proposing integration into single hospital entity with two sites. https://t.co/J7I7qTlEeH — PRHC (@PRHC1) June 28, 2018

The two hospitals have worked together for years with partnerships already existing in areas such as diagnostic imaging, lab medicine, dialysis services, mental health, obstetrics and pediatrics, ophthalmology and orthopedics.

“An integration of this nature would put us among the top tier of large community hospitals in Ontario, giving us a stronger voice in attracting new programming and resources from the LHIN and the province, as well as increasing our attractiveness to prospective employees,” stated Dr. Peter McLaughlin, PRHC president and CEO.

A series of public meetings are being scheduled in the geographies served by both hospitals, and an online survey will be launched next month to collect feedback from stakeholders and the public.

Those interested are invited to submit their questions and comments by emailing integration@rmh.org or integration@prhc.on.ca.