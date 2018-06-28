Rosetown, Sask. man charged with hit and run, dangerous driving

No one was injured and a Rosetown, Sask., man is in custody after two hit and run collisions in and around Saskatoon on Wednesday evening.

The first collision happened at around 8:15 p.m. local time in the Vanscoy area.

RCMP informed Saskatoon police that a blue Ford pickup had been involved in a hit and run and was heading toward the city at a high rate of speed.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Highway Patrol hits the road July 1

The truck was spotted just before 8:30 p.m. on 22nd Street and police received a report a half hour later of a collision in the 2500-block of 8th Street involving a blue truck.

The air support unit (ASU) spotted the truck moments later heading eastbound on 8th Street, speeding and weaving in and out of traffic.

A patrol unit was unsuccessful in stopping it and the truck continued out of the city.

ASU continued to follow the speeding truck as it weaved in and out of oncoming traffic.

Police were able to stop it roughly 10 kilometres east of the city when officers successfully deployed a tire deflation device.

READ MORE: Driver who crashed car into Saskatoon store on 8th Street charged

The truck entered a ditch and the driver was arrested.

The 32-year-old Rosetown man is charged with hit and run, evading police, and dangerous driving.

He is scheduled to appear Thursday morning in Saskatoon provincial court.