June 22, 2018 5:17 pm
Updated: June 22, 2018 5:21 pm

Driver who crashed car into Saskatoon store on 8th Street charged

Thomas Piller - Web Producer

A 40-year-old woman has been charged after a car crashed into a building in the 3300-block of 8th Street East.

Julien Fournier / Global News
A car crashed into a building on 8th Street East on Friday morning.

Saskatoon police were called to the collision at Indigo just before 9 a.m. CT.

Upon investigation, police said the driver had lost control of the vehicle and it subsequently collided with the building.

No injuries were reported.

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with driving without due care and attention under the Traffic Safety Act.

