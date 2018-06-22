Driver who crashed car into Saskatoon store on 8th Street charged

A car crashed into a building on 8th Street East on Friday morning.

Saskatoon police were called to the collision at Indigo just before 9 a.m. CT.

Upon investigation, police said the driver had lost control of the vehicle and it subsequently collided with the building.

No injuries were reported.

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with driving without due care and attention under the Traffic Safety Act.