The future of professional tennis is on now in Kelowna

Professional tennis has returned to the Okanagan this week bringing with it a chance to see some the future stars of the sport.

The seventh annual Kelowna Futures Tennis Tournament is taking over the courts at Parkinson Recreation Centre providing valuable ATP Tour world-ranking points to the competitors.

Part of the ITF World Circuit, Futures tournament’s are considered a launching pad for professional tennis players.

“This elite tournament will be the tennis highlight of the year and will provide great entertainment for sports fans and inspiration for our rising junior stars,” BC Regional Tennis Director Joachim Nierfeld said.