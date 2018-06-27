City of Vancouver approves regulations for legal pot shops

The City of Vancouver has approved new rules to govern recreational marijuana stores once the product becomes legal on Oct. 17.

The city has amended zoning and development bylaws to create a new “Cannabis Store” designation that will govern businesses selling non-medical pot.

“Licensed cannabis retail stores will be the only locations where non-medical cannabis can be purchased legally in Vancouver,” said the city’s chief licence inspector Kathryn Holm.

“Cannabis stores may sell dried and fresh cannabis, cannabis oil, seeds and seedlings. And all product sold in cannabis stores will need to be acquired from a federal licensed producer, through the provincial distribution system.”

In order to qualify for the designation, a would-be pot shop will need a municipal development permit and business licence, along with a provincial cannabis retail outlet business licence.

The city’s existing suite of regulations developed for medical marijuana dispensaries, including a minimum 300-metre distance from schools, community centres, youth facilities and other cannabis outlets, will be applied to the new recreational stores.

The city said it is also continuing its enforcement program against rogue pot shops that have been flouting the city’s existing regulations.

The City of Vancouver has issued 53 injunctions against illegal dispensaries, and says that a majority have agreed to a test case, which will be heard in B.C. Supreme Court on Sept. 4.

However, 74 illegal dispensaries continue to operate in the city. What’s more, out of 3,324 tickets handed out to illegal operators, just 374 have been paid.