Kelowna RCMP seek public assistance in apprehending alleged voyeur

Police in Kelowna are looking for a man who was spotted placing a phone under a woman’s skirt.

On June 16, around 4:40 p.m., Kelowna RCMP were called to a business in the 2200 block of Harvey Avenue.

A witness saw a man walking behind her friend when he bent down and placed what appeared to be a cell phone under her skirt.

The witness yelled at the man who quickly walked away.

The individual in question is described as a white male, between 50 and 60 years old, and about 5’8″to 5’9″ tall.

Police would like to speak with this unknown man about the incident or to anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect. Witnesses are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppers.net