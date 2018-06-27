$135,000 car, credit card stolen in Brockville by intoxicated man: police
Brockville police say an Audi RS7, which is worth $135,000, was stolen from a home on Tuesday.
Although the car was later recovered on Kensington Parkway, the owner’s wallet was also stolen.
Police say a stolen credit card was then used at an LCBO and a Circle K convenience store on King Street. The suspect was captured on CCTV footage and identified by officers.
At 2 a.m. on Wednesday, police were called to William Street due to an allegedly intoxicated male. Police identified the man as the suspect from the CCTV footage.
The 35-year-old man was arrested for fraud and was also charged with the theft of the vehicle.
He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.
