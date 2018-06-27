Halifax police officer charged with sexual assault also on leave from fire service

A Halifax Regional Police officer, who has been charged with sexual assault and suspended with pay from the force, is also on leave from Halifax Fire.

Police arrested Const. Pierre-Paul Cadieux, 35, on Tuesday after receiving an internal complaint about an alleged sexual assault involving another police employee.

READ MORE: Halifax police officer facing sexual assault charge

The alleged incident happened in 2016, and Cadieux was not an officer at the time, but training to become one.

Halifax Regional Municipality spokesperson Brendan Elliott confirms Cadieux is also a volunteer firefighter on leave from Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency. It’s unclear when Cadieux went on leave and the circumstances surrounding it.

Elliott says he is limited in the information he can provide.

According to the Lake Echo fire station’s website, Cadieux was the station’s chief.

Cadieux has less than two years of service with the Halifax Regional Police. He has been suspended with pay and released from custody on conditions, including not having contact with the victim during the investigation.

— With a file from Graeme Benjamin