“Living Well with Cancer”: new information line connects people to resources in Quebec

The West Island Cancer Wellness Centre (WICWC) is celebrating its 10th anniversary by launching a new initiative.

The “Living Well With Cancer Network” is an information line for people who are looking for cancer wellness services in other Quebec communities.

“Anyone who is diagnosed with cancer can call. Our mission is to make sure that nobody ever says that they didn’t know where to go for help,” said the centre’s executive director and founder, Debbie Magwood.

The centre is located in Kirkland and offers free activities such as cooking classes, therapeutic massages, support groups and yoga with the intent to improve the lives of those living with cancer and their families and caregivers.

Magwood says the need for services is growing as more and more people are diagnosed with cancer.

Sun, Jan 10: Global Montreal's Senior Anchor Jamie Orchard speaks to Debbie Magwood, with the West Island Cancer Wellness Centre, to find out about its plans to relocate from Beaconsfield to a brand new facility in Kirkland.

“The statistics are incredibly frightening… so much so that at the highest range, it’s like 1 in 2 people [getting diagnosed]. So it’s either you or me, that will get diagnosed with cancer in our lifetime,” Magwood explained.

The line runs on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

People can call 514-695-9355 for local calls or 1-833-267-9355 for long distance calls.