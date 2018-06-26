Escaped inmate caught after being stopped by Vancouver police for not wearing a bike helmet
An escaped inmate is back behind bars more than a week after walking away from a prison work crew.
On June 13, Ridge Meadows RCMP received a report from Fraser Regional Correctional Centre that inmate Michael Lund walked away from an off-site work detail.
Last Friday, Vancouver police spotted a man riding a bike without a helmet. He was stopped by police who later identified him as the man who had left the work detail.
He was arrested without incident and remains in custody.
