Michael Lund
June 26, 2018 6:51 pm

Escaped inmate caught after being stopped by Vancouver police for not wearing a bike helmet

By Online News Producer  Global News

Police say Michael Lund is back in custody.

RCMP
An escaped inmate is back behind bars more than a week after walking away from a prison work crew.

On June 13, Ridge Meadows RCMP received a report from Fraser Regional Correctional Centre that inmate Michael Lund walked away from an off-site work detail.

Last Friday, Vancouver police spotted a man riding a bike without a helmet. He was stopped by police who later identified him as the man who had left the work detail.

He was arrested without incident and remains in custody.

