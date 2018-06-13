Police search for inmate who walked away from work crew in Pitt Meadows
An inmate walked away from a supervised work crew in Pitt Meadows on Wednesday, RCMP said.
Officers are investigating in the area of Southgate Road and Airport Way after they received a report from Fraser Regional Correctional Centre, a maximum-security prison in Maple Ridge.
In April, an 83-year-old inmate escaped the minimum-security unit of the Mission Institution on April 25. He was apprehended by Mission RCMP later that day.
More to come…
