83-year-old convicted murderer escapes minimum-security B.C. prison

Police are on the hunt for Ralph Whitfield Morris, an 83-year-old convicted murderer who escaped the minimum-security unit of the Mission Institution on Wednesday.

According to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), staff realized Morris was gone during an inmate count at 11 a.m. in the morning.

The CSC says it immediately contacted Mission RCMP, and that a warrant for Morris has been issued.

Morris has a record for armed robbery, and began serving a life sentence in 1982 for second-degree murder, escaping lawful custody and uttering threats.

It’s not the first time Morris has fled a B.C. correctional institution.

Back in 2008, he walked away from the Kwikwexwelhp Aboriginal healing village near Agassiz, another minimum-security facility.

In that instance, he returned of his own accord several days later. Police at the time said he had been living in the forest several miles from the prison, but returned “because of the harsh conditions and because he knew what he was doing was wrong.”

Morris is described as five-foot-seven inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has a fair complexion, green eyes and grey hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.