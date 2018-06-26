Canada
June 26, 2018 5:43 pm

2 Lethbridge Hurricanes players injured in Calgary-area campfire released from hospital

By Online Supervisor  Global News

Matt Alfaro, Jordy Bellerive, and Ryan Vandervlis were injured in a bachelor party this weekend.

Two members of the Lethbridge Hurricanes hockey club have been released from hospital, nearly two weeks after they were injured in a campfire near Calgary.

Hurricanes centre Jordy Bellerive, 19, was released from hospital on Tuesday, while 21-year-old Hurricanes alumnus Matt Alfaro was released from hospital last Thursday, read a statement from the organization on Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, the team announced another player, 20-year-old Ryan Vandervlis, had emerged from a medically induced coma. On Tuesday, the organization said he remained in the ICU at a Calgary hospital.

The trio suffered various burn-related injuries on June 15 while a campfire was being started at a party at fellow player Tyler Wong’s house.

In an update last week, Hurricanes GM Peter Anholt said the men were all sitting on a bench together when the incident happened.

RCMP said the men were injured when “a substance was placed into a fire pit that caused an explosion.” Mounties said alcohol was being consumed at the party but they do not believe it was a factor in the explosion.

Anyone who wants to send cards or well-wishes to the players is asked to drop off cards at the Hurricanes’ office, located at the ENMAX Centre.

