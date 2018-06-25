Lethbridge Hurricanes hockey player emerges from medically induced coma after campfire incident

Ryan Vandervlis, a 20-year-old hockey player with the Western Hockey League’s Lethbridge Hurricanes, has emerged from a medically induced coma, a team spokesperson told Global News on Monday.

No further information about the development was given.

Vandervlis was one of three men injured in a campfire incident at a home in the Calgary area earlier this month. The other men injured were 19-year-old Jordy Bellerive — Vandervlis’ teammate on the Hurricanes — and 21-year-old Matt Alfaro, who used to play for the same team.

Just last week, the Hurricanes’ general manager, Peter Anholt, said Vandervlis, who suffered burns to the front of his body, was showing signs of progress and had been taken off dialysis.

At the time, Anholt said Alfaro and Bellerive “have continued to make great strides.”

The hockey players were at a party at fellow player Tyler Wong’s house on the night they were injured. They had a day of golf and camping planned for Saturday. Anholt said the trio was sitting on a bench together as a campfire was being built when the incident happened.

The RCMP said the men were injured when “a substance was placed into a fire pit that caused an explosion.” Police added that while alcohol was being consumed at the party, they do not believe it was a factor in the incident.

