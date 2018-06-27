Picton Terminals ordered by judge to remove items from property

An Ontario Superior Court judge has ordered Picton Terminals to clean up a portion of its property.

The case against Picton Terminals was filed by a local grassroots group called “Save Picton Bay.”

Dave MacKay is a member of the group’s steering committee.

He says they have had environmental concerns about Picton Terminals operation for the last three or four years.

MacKay says one of the group’s major issues is a barge that sank in early 2017. The incident resulted in a a boil-water advisory for the town of Picton.

“We had a petroleum coke spill here where toxic chemicals were released into the air and contaminated property,” said MacKay. “We’ve got salt stored improperly on the docks there and you can see it staining the cliff. Tens of thousands of tonnes of salt went into the water.”

Now Picton Terminals have been court ordered o remove equipment and aggregate from the northeast portion of its property, which MacKay says is a positive step forward.

“What was happening there was not according to the by-laws of the county.”

Another part of the judge’s ruling from just over a week ago does say that Picton Terminals can continue to operate under what is called “legal non-conforming.”

Non-conforming use is generally defined as occurring when the use of land, buildings or structures are given special zoning allowances that other properties are not usually afforded.

MacKay says they are less happy about that part of the decision, and that Save Picton Bay will be appealing the court’s decision.

“They have advertised in the past they would bring in such things as bio-mass, which is really garbage,” he said.

Prince Edward County Mayor Robert Quaiff hopes the recent court decision will mean the owners of Picton Terminals will file a site plan application.

Quaiff says that will give the county and residents a chance to have a say in what takes place at the Picton Bay terminal.

“That way we can have a conversation about what would be allowed and what wouldn’t be allowed. ”

McKay says Save Picton Bay members don’t want to shut Picton Terminals down. Rather, he says they just want the company to be good environmental stewards and neighbours.

CKWS tried on several occasions to contact Ben Doornekamp, who owns Picton Terminals, but received no response.