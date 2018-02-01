Diesel spill follows barge sinking near Port Mellon in Howe Sound

A diesel spill that happened in the waters off of Port Mellon in Howe Sound on Wednesday has been contained for the most part, according to the company charged with the cleanup.

The spill took place after reports that a barge sunk close to Port Mellon, according to the Canadian Coast Guard.

This morning, we received a report that a barge has sunk near Port Mellon, #BC. The extent of the situation is being assessed. A CCG vessel is on scene. We are leading the effort and working with the Squamish Nation, @MarineResponse and partners to ensure a coordinated response. — Canadian Coast Guard (@CCG_GCC) January 31, 2018

Two Coast Guard vessels and three @MarineResponse vessels are on site responding and cleaning up. Boom deployed around sunken barge. No indication of further upwelling of pollution at this point. Next steps: Decontamination of barge & @Transport_gc overflight tomorrow. — Canadian Coast Guard (@CCG_GCC) February 1, 2018

Crews with Western Canada Marine Response Corporation (WCMRC) were on the scene Wednesday with three vessels and six staffers so they could carry out some “skimming operations,” said WCMRC spokesman Michael Lowry.

The crews returned to the scene on Thursday morning with the same contingent of vessels and crew.

The size of the spill isn’t clear — Lowry said there was an unconfirmed figure suggesting it was about 120 litres, which is small, according to him.

“We get called out to spills of this nature roughly 20 times a year, so this is a relatively small spill,” he told Global News.

Nevertheless, the spill happened in the territory of the Squamish Nation — and they were “deeply disappointed” that it took place.

“When spills happen, they can devastate our coastline,” said a statement from Squamish Nation spokesperson Dustin Rivers.

“Fuel spills directly impact our economy, culture and community who have lived off our homelands for thousands of years.”

WCMRC is still determining whether crews will need to tackle the spill again on Friday.