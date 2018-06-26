Parents of graduating students in Penticton warned of potential threat

Administrative staff at Penticton Secondary School (PSS) have sent out a letter to parents expressing safety concerns about an unsanctioned bush party.

In the letter, PSS vice-principal Trevor Robinson tells parents that the RCMP brought the safety concerns to the school’s attention.

“The RCMP has contacted the school with concerns regarding tonight’s “Sunset Party” centering on unconfirmed information that non-high school students plan to attend the event and that may create an unsafe environment involving weapons,” Robinson said.

Dubbed the “Sunset Party, Robinson goes on to tell parents that the gathering is not being organized by the school.

“Please note that the “Sunset Party” is NOT a school event and we do not encourage students to attend,” Robinson said. “In light of our meeting with the RCMP, we feel it is important that you are aware of the potential danger to your child. Community partnership is important in ensuring we collectively maintain a safe environment for all. ”

Global News reached out to the Okanagan-Skaha School District but only received a short email reply from the school superintendent.

“I cannot confirm that a threat has been made; this is something that the police are investigating,” superintendent of schools Wendy Hyer said. “As always, we caution parents about letting their children attend this event as there have been various safety concerns over the past years as many of the folks who attend are not graduates, but older individuals.”

Global News has yet to hear from the RCMP.