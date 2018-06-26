Surrey votes to capture about 100 peacocks, peahen, out of the ‘hood where they make their home

They’ve been roosting in trees, giving birth on people’s doorsteps and even fighting their own reflections in homeowners’ cars.

And now, about 100 peafowl are set to be captured and moved out of a Surrey neighbourhood following an action plan that was approved on Monday.

“I think if we’re going to move fowrard to successfully deal with this issue on all fronts, we have to be aggressive,” said Jas Rehal, Surrey’s public safety operations manager.

The peafowl, peacocks and peahens both, have proven divisive in the Sullivan Heights neighbourhood where they’ve lived longer than a number of homeowners there.

The birds were first set free from a farm that was sold off decades ago.

Since then, they’ve taken up residence in numerous places, like people’s porches, or even trees on homeowners’ property.

One homeowner cut down a tree where they were roosting and a neighbourhood was fined for having a feeder.

“It’s getting a bit ugly,” said area resident Asif Massoud.

“I don’t think that’s healthy for the neighbourhood and this kind of dispute should be resolved.”

Protecting the birds will come with stiff penalties — up to $250 for feeding them, and $450 for trying to keep them from being captured.

“Those fines mean nothing,” said Sullivan Heights resident Lance Smart.

“The birds are more valuable, they’re priceless. They’re part of the family, they’re part of the neighbourhood.”

There are requests for the birds from across B.C., and even in Alberta.

Rehal said some have requested as many as 20 birds.

Some residents won’t miss the droppings or the dents in their vehicles.

Others believe it’s human behaviour that is driving these birds out of the ‘hood.