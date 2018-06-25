Water quality advisory for Lake Country customers on Okanagan Lake water source

Officials have issued a water quality advisory for Lake Country residents on the Okanagan Lake water source.

Due to a power outage following a severe wind storm early Monday morning, an emergency water supply from Beaver Lake will be supplied to the Okanagan Lake customers.

Although turbidity is currently less than 1NTU on the Beaver Lake source, it’s been fluctuating and remains under an advisory.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Wind storm hits the Okanagan

The supply is only temporary and officials expect it to be back on the Okanagan Lake source as soon as power is restored.

“Interior Health recommends that children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems and anyone seeking additional protection drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice,” utility superintendent Mike Mitchell said in a news release.

“For these at-risk populations, water intended for drinking, washing fruits or vegetables, making juice or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute.”