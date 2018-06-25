Early morning fire at Penticton’s Cannery Trade Centre
Fire crews were called to a blaze at Penticton’s Cannery Trade Centre around 1 a.m. Monday.
They found sprinklers activated and alarm bells ringing when they arrived.
A look at some of the pictures from the fire:
Firefighters sourced the fire to the second-floor living residence.
They were able to fight the fire from the interior, containing it to the area where it started.
Popular Cannery business complex in #Penticton struck by fire early this morning. It originated here on the balcony of a second story residence that doubles as a photography studio. Some businesses on the first floor sustained water damage. Cause is under investigation pic.twitter.com/86cEuWTopt
— Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) June 25, 2018
There were no injuries.
McPhail kilt makers sustained water damage to their studio. Some kilts were soaked but should be salvageable after a dry clean. #penticton pic.twitter.com/7FYv1eCytZ
— Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) June 25, 2018
An investigation into the cause will begin Monday morning.Follow @Jules_Knox
