Canada
June 25, 2018 1:54 pm
Updated: June 25, 2018 2:40 pm

Early morning fire at Penticton’s Cannery Trade Centre

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Fire crews responded to an early morning blaze at Penticton's Cannery Trade Centre.

Courtesy: Penticton Fire Department
Fire crews were called to a blaze at Penticton’s Cannery Trade Centre around 1 a.m. Monday.

They found sprinklers activated and alarm bells ringing when they arrived.

A look at some of the pictures from the fire:

Firefighters sourced the fire to the second-floor living residence.

They were able to fight the fire from the interior, containing it to the area where it started.

There were no injuries.

An investigation into the cause will begin Monday morning.

