Early morning fire at Penticton’s Cannery Trade Centre

Fire crews were called to a blaze at Penticton’s Cannery Trade Centre around 1 a.m. Monday.

They found sprinklers activated and alarm bells ringing when they arrived.

Firefighters sourced the fire to the second-floor living residence.

They were able to fight the fire from the interior, containing it to the area where it started.

Popular Cannery business complex in #Penticton struck by fire early this morning. It originated here on the balcony of a second story residence that doubles as a photography studio. Some businesses on the first floor sustained water damage. Cause is under investigation pic.twitter.com/86cEuWTopt — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) June 25, 2018

There were no injuries.

McPhail kilt makers sustained water damage to their studio. Some kilts were soaked but should be salvageable after a dry clean. #penticton pic.twitter.com/7FYv1eCytZ — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) June 25, 2018

An investigation into the cause will begin Monday morning.