Blast of wind batters the Okanagan, calmer days ahead

Winds blasted the Okanagan early Monday morning, leaving thousands without power after countless trees were toppled and even uprooted.

The top gust across the region was reported along the Kelowna waterfront, at 111 km/h, with gusts clocking above 90 km/h recorded in Penticton.

Fortis BC & BC Hydro dealing with thousand of homes without power in the Okanagan & Shuswap regions after Monday morning’s powerful wind storm. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/TDQEUQjOjG — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) June 25, 2018

900 block of Dundee Rd in Kelowna’s Rutland area hit hard after wind storm. Numerous trees down. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/zabDiCET3o — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) June 25, 2018

The culprit for the startling start to the week was a cold front smashing through the region.

It not only picked up strong and damaging wind, but also brought a dump of rain and some lightning and thunder.

By daybreak, the sunshine had returned, winds had eased and temperatures improved to 12 degrees.

A mix of sun and cloud will dominate the remainder of the day, with a breezy southerly wind warming the region up into the mid-20s with a slight chance of late day showers.

Partly to mostly sunny skies will stick around on Tuesday before more clouds roll in Wednesday and stick around for the rest of the week. Daytime highs will rebound back into the mid-20s all week.

Cooler mornings are on tap, though, with the mercury sinking back into single digits Tuesday and Wednesday mornings before returning to double digits later on.

