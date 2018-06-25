Downed power lines cause early morning grass fire in Kelowna

An early morning bush fire in Kelowna’s Belgo Road area was caused by downed power lines.

The fire deparment responded after receiving several calls about the fire around 2:45 a.m.

High winds caused power lines to arch, starting a fire in the grass below, according to a news release.

An engine and two bush trucks were dispatched to the incident.

Crews were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire, Platoon Capt. Dennis Miller said.

“The windstorm created many calls for service during the night with the majority of them being for power lines down caused by stress from the windstorm,” Miller said.

The fire department is reminding people to never approach a downed power line, but to call 911 and your electrical utility.