Wind storm hits the Okanagan

There are multiple power outages and power poles down across the Okanagan because of a wind storm early Monday morning.

FortisBC is reporting outages in Kelowna, Oliver, Beaverdell and Carmi because of severe wind and lightning between 3 to 4 a.m.

“Crews are responding to multiple reports of trees on our lines, including one on Gordon Ave in Kelowna, across from Dorothea Walker Elementary School,” FortisBC spokesperson Nicole Bogdanovic said in a news release.

“Restoration times are not yet known, and customers may experience longer delays in areas with more extensive storm-related damage.”

READ MORE: Special weather statement issued for Okanagan, Shuswap

Crews are working along the clock to repair the damage, she said.

“Repairs may require other intermittent outages so crews can safely complete the work,” Bogdanovic said.

BC Hydro is reporting outages to approximately 32,000 customers in the southern Interior.

Severe thunderstorms in the southern Interior have caused outages to approximately 32,000 customers. Crews are responding and working to restore affected customers. #SalmonArm #ChaseBC #WestKelowna #VernonBC #Lumby — BC Hydro (@bchydro) June 25, 2018

Both companies are reminding people never to touch a downed power line.

To report an outage, downed wires or poles, call 1-866-436-7847.