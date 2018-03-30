Traffic
March 30, 2018 1:08 pm

West Kelowna Road reopens after flood damage

By North Okanagan Reporter  Global News

Lower Glenrosa Road in West Kelowna was closed last week due to damage from a rain storm.

Global News
A A

Just over a week after it was damaged in a rain storm, Lower Glenrosa Road in West Kelowna has reopened to traffic.

The storm took out part of a sidewalk and knocked over a power pole.

READ MORE: Flooding closes part of Lower Glenrosa Road in West Kelowna

The road was closed while the city worked to make it safe again.

washout 1 (002)

Lower Glenrosa Road in West Kelowna was closed last week due to damage from a rain storm.

Global News
washout 2 (002)

Lower Glenrosa Road was damaged in a rain storm last week.

Global News
washout 3 (002)

Lower Glenrosa Road was closed after a rain storm last week.

Global News

“Some flood response work in the area will continue next week but is not expected to impact motorists,” city spokesperson Kristen Jones said in a media release.

The city said it has also extended a local state of emergency for another week “to allow work to continue on private property adjacent to the roadway.”

– with files from Kelly Hayes

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Flood Damage
Flooding
Lower Glenrosa Road
Okanagan floods
Road Reopens
West Kelowna

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News