West Kelowna Road reopens after flood damage

Just over a week after it was damaged in a rain storm, Lower Glenrosa Road in West Kelowna has reopened to traffic.

The storm took out part of a sidewalk and knocked over a power pole.

The road was closed while the city worked to make it safe again.

“Some flood response work in the area will continue next week but is not expected to impact motorists,” city spokesperson Kristen Jones said in a media release.

The city said it has also extended a local state of emergency for another week “to allow work to continue on private property adjacent to the roadway.”

– with files from Kelly Hayes