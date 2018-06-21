Massive storm sweeps through Prince George causing widespread flooding

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of the B.C. Interior on Thursday morning, along with many parts of Northern B.C.

A massive storm swept through Prince George on Wednesday night.

High winds and heavy rain caused damage and flooding in the region.

Environment Canada says the lingering threat is for rainfall rates of up to 25 millimetres in one hour due to the slow motion of the storm.

B.C. Hydro says a number of outages occurred in Prince George, but many of those were short-lived and crews were able to restore power.

The storm followed another day of hot weather in the region, with temperatures reaching about 30 C.

More to come.