Man fatally shot near Dundas and Sherbourne
A A
Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Toronto overnight.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday at 251 Sherbourne Street between Gerrard and Dundas streets.
Toronto Paramedics said a man in his 30s or 40s was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.
Toronto police did not reveal any details about any suspects.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.