June 25, 2018 6:26 am
Updated: June 25, 2018 6:52 am

Man fatally shot near Dundas and Sherbourne

Toronto police investigate a fatal shooting near Sherbourne and Dundas streets on June 25, 2018.

Mark Carcasole/Global News
Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Toronto overnight.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday at 251 Sherbourne Street between Gerrard and Dundas streets.

Toronto Paramedics said a man in his 30s or 40s was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto police did not reveal any details about any suspects.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

